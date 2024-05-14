Newman went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Monday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

Newman ended the night with a walk-off, two-run single off Cincinnati closer Alexis Diaz, who had hit a batter and walked two before the shortstop played hero. It was the third consecutive game with multiple hits for Newman, who is 8-for-12 with four doubles, a triple, two RBI and four runs scored during that stretch. He's added 74 points to his batting average -- from .179 to .253 -- due to this outburst and is more in line with his career mark of .259. He had become the team's primary shortstop, because his glove was more reliable than rookie Blaze Alexander. Newman should continue to serve that role until Geraldo Perdomo (knee) is ready, which is expected at some point in June.