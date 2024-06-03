Newman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Though he's coming off a productive weekend against the Mets in which he went 4-for-14 with a walk, a stolen base, three runs and an RBI in the four-game series, Newman will get a much-needed breather. Newman had started at shortstop in each of Arizona's last 21 games, but he'll give way to Blaze Alexander on Monday.