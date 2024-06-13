Newman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

He'll sit for the second day in a row and looks set to see a steep reduction in playing time moving forward after the Diamondbacks brought back top shortstop Geraldo Perdomo from the injured list Tuesday. Newman joined the Diamondbacks in the second week of the season following Perdomo's placement on the IL and hit .266 with two home runs and two stolen bases over 49 games.