Newman went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 14-1 win over the Cardinals.
Newman launched his first home run of the season as part of Arizona's six-run fifth inning. He made a second consecutive start at shortstop while Blaze Alexander tended to a hamstring injury that the Diamondbacks do not consider serious. Newman is batting .189 over 12 games.
