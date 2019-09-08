Pirates' Kevin Newman: Steals 14th base
Newman went 1-for-4 with a run and stolen base in a 10-1 loss against the Cardinals on Saturday.
In a different era, Newman would probably be more appreciated. He only has 10 home runs and thus a .133 ISO, but he's batting .313 with 14 stolen bases. He's also chipped in 53 RBI and 51 runs, which is very respectable for 415 at-bats with a below average team.
