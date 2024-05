Gonzales went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, four RBI and a run scored Friday against Atlanta.

Gonzales has swung the bat well since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he is currently in the midst of a five-game hitting streak. In that span, he's gone 8-for-20 with seven RBI and three runs scored. He's been locked into the fifth spot in the order and should be the Pirates' everyday second baseman for the foreseeable future.