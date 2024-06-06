Gonzales went 2-for-3 with a two-RBI double, a sacrifice fly and an RBI single during Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Dodgers.

Despite the Pirates putting up a 10-spot, Gonzales' two-RBI double in the second inning was Pittsburgh's lone extra-base hit on the day. His four RBI tied his career high, which was set May 24 against Atlanta. Before that, the 25-year-old hadn't generated more than two RBI in a game in his career. Wednesday's contest added to Gonzales' breakout campaign, as he's slashing .310/.355/.500 with 20 RBI, 12 runs and two stolen bases in 94 plate appearances.