Gonzales was removed from Thursday's game versus Miami due to left ankle soreness, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Gonzales smacked a two-run homer in the sixth inning of Thursday's contest but seemingly injured himself in the process, as he had a noticeable limp while rounding the bases. He's being considered day-to-day for now, though the Pirates' medical staff will continue to keep an eye on him. Adam Frazier entered Thursday's contest as Gonzales' replacement and would be the favorite to start at second base if the latter needs to miss any amount of time.