Gonzales (ankle) is still wearing a boot but is partially weight bearing, MLB.com reports.
Gonzales fractured his left ankle on Opening Day while rounding the bases after hitting a home run. He can play catch from a seated position and has been cleared to run on an anti-gravity treadmill, but his return to game action remains at least a few weeks away.
