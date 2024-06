Gonzales went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 11-7 loss to the Dodgers.

The second baseman launched his fourth homer of the season in the third inning, plating Oneil Cruz with a long ball off Walker Buehler. Gonzales has been red hot of late, gong 11-for-30 (.367) with two homers, two doubles and eight RBI in his last seven games.