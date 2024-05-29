Gonzales went 4-for-9 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Tigers.

The Pirates were blanked in the opener and managed only three hits in total off Tarik Skubal and the Detroit bullpen, but Gonzales had one of them. The 25-year-old second baseman really came to life in the second contest, as he launched a solo shot off Keider Montero in the fourth inning and was a key part of a 10-2 rout by Pittsburgh. Gonzales has hit safely in 13 of the last 15 games as he solidifies his spot in the Bucs' lineup, batting .328 (19-for-58) over that stretch with three homers, a steal, nine runs and 14 RBI.