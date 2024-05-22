Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Giants.

His second single of the night was clutch, as Gonzalez smacked a single up the middle on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the 10th to bring home Michael Taylor as the phantom runner. Gonzalez took a while to adjust to the pros after being selected seventh overall in the 2020 Draft, but the 24-year-old seems to be coming into his own -- after erupting for a 1.039 OPS in 30 games for Triple-A Indianapolis prior to his promotion, he's produced a .282/.310/.462 slash line in 11 contests for Pittsburgh with two homers, one steal, five runs and nine RBI.