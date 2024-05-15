Gonzales went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Brewers.

It took Gonzales just five games since being called up from Triple-A to notch a home run, tagging Joe Ross for a two-run shot in the fourth inning. While Tuesday's tilt marked Gonzales' second multi-RBI game this year, he's yet to generate multiple hits in a single game and is slashing .214/.267/.429 with a stolen base in 16 plate appearances.