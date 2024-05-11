Share Video

Gonzales went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Friday against the Cubs.

Gonzales was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis Friday and immediately entered the starting lineup, hitting fifth while starting at second base. He delivered a two-RBI single in the first inning but also struck out twice. Gonzales should have a chance to seize regular playing time as the Pirates continue to try to get their offense on track.

