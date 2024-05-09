The Pirates recalled Gonzales from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Gonzales has spent all season in Triple-A, slashing .358/.431/.608 with four homers and 19 RBI across 137 plate appearances. The 24-year-old infielder will give the Pirates another player capable of fielding multiple positions, and he could dethrone the struggling Jared Triolo as Pittsburgh's primary second baseman.
