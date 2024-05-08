Gonzales has a 17.4 percent strikeout rate across 132 plate appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Gonzales struck out at around a 28 percent clip for most of his stops in the minor leagues, so his current rate stands out positively. He's also posted a .254 ISO and 167 wRC+, albeit in his age-25 season. The Pirates have struggled to score runs consistently in the first full month of the new campaign, and Jared Triolo has only a .043 ISO and 67 wRC+ as the team's current regular second baseman. If Gonzales keeps hitting well, he could get a second shot at the majors in short order.