Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Heading to Double-A
Cruz was optioned to Double-A Altoona on Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Cruz played 35 games for Altoona last season, homering once and stealing three bases while hitting .269/.346/.412. Despite his unusual size for a shortstop (6-foot-7), the Pirates reportedly have no imminent plans for him to change positions.
