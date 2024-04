Cruz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday against the Giants.

Cruz was held out of Saturday's lineup after tweaking his ankle in the series opener against the Giants. He notably moved up the order to hit third in his return Sunday and seemed to put the injury issue behind him as he swiped his third base of the season. Cruz is off to a slow start to the campaign, but he's shown some improvement of late by going 8-for-22 with a 25 percent strikeout rate across his last seven games.