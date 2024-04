Cruz (ankle) is starting at shortstop and batting third Sunday against the Giants, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cruz was held out of the lineup Saturday after he tweaked his ankle in Friday's series opener, but he's back in the starting nine Sunday. The 25-year-old is without a home run since April 13 and has a .205/.286/.250 slash line and 38.8 percent strikeout rate during that 13-game stretch.