Pirates' Richard Rodriguez: Provides depth as part of bullpen
Rodriguez pitched well in Grapefruit League action, allowing just one run in five innings. He struck out seven batters without giving up a walk.
Struggles with the long ball earned him a temporary trip to the minors last season as his home run rate nearly tripled from 0.65 HR/9 in 2018 to 1.93 HR/9 in 2019. Despite his time in Triple-A, Rodriguez still led Pittsburgh with 72 appearances. He collected four wins, 16 holds and one save, registering a 3.72 ERA in 65.1 innings. While the righty isn't expected to compete for saves, he could help fantasy owners in the holds category once again in 2020.
