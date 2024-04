Ryan was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ryan has had success in the majors this season, maintaining a 3.00 ERA with a 13:5 K:BB across 12 innings. He threw 1.2 scoreless frames Thursday against the Brewers, so this move is likely just a roster shuffle to get a fresh arm in the Pirates' bullpen in the short term. No corresponding move was announced.