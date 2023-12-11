Ryan agreed Monday with the Pirates on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 28-year-old reached the big leagues for the first time with Seattle in 2023, making just one relief appearance in August before he was cast off the 40-man roster following the season. Over a larger sample of 55 innings at Triple-A Tacoma last season, Ryan held his own in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, compiling a 3.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 56:22 K:BB. The right-hander will get a chance to compete for a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen but will likely be tasked with a lower-leverage role if he manages to secure a roster berth.