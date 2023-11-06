The Mariners outrighted Ryan to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday after he cleared waivers.

Ryan reached the big leagues for the first time in 2023 during his age-28 campaign, making a lone appearance out of the Seattle bullpen on Aug. 11 before being sent back to Tacoma less than a week later. The right-hander posted a solid 3.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 56:22 K:BB over a larger sample of 55 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, but the Mariners felt his 40-man roster spot could be used better elsewhere.