Brault limited the Braves to one run on three hits and a walk in four innings Monday. He struck out one batter.

He lowered his spring earned-run average to 6.30. Brault is one of four possibilities for the team's fifth starter's job, but like all of the others, he's lacked consistency from one appearance to another. Brault is the only lefty among the group, but he also has a minor-league option remaining. Until he improves his control (5.6 BB/9 in 91.2 innings last year), the Pirates are unlikely to use the 26-year-old in high leverage spots.