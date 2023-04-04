site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-tyler-heineman-contract-selected-by-pit | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Contract selected by PIT
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Heineman had his contract selected by the Pirates on Tuesday.
Austin Hedges has landed on the 7-day concussion injured list, so Heineman gets the call to share time behind the plate with Jason Delay. It's doubtful to a fruitful fantasy situation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read