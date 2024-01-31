Watch Now:

The Mets designated Heineman for assignment Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Heineman will lose his spot on the 40-man roster to Adam Ottavino, whose signing was made official Tuesday. Heineman slashed .237/.383/.316 in 47 plate appearances between the Pirates and Blue Jays last season, and he logged similar numbers with the teams' Triple-A affiliates.

