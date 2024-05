Garcia served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Phillies.

Garcia made a second consecutive start at DH after missing two games with a right forearm injury. It's unclear when he will resume his work in a defensive role, but as long as his bat works, that shouldn't matter much. The home run was the team-leading 12th for Garcia, who also leads the Rangers with 36 RBI.