Garcia (forearm) will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

The Rangers held Garcia out of the lineup for the past two games while he contended with right forearm discomfort, but he's made enough improvement to enter the starting nine Wednesday, albeit in a non-defensive role. Provided the injury doesn't affect his throwing for too much longer, Garcia should be ready to return to his usual spot in right field in the coming days.