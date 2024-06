Garcia went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Giants.

Garcia stole home as part of a double-steal in the first inning, the third time he's stolen home in his career. It was his fifth theft of the season. The slugger has been grinding at the dish; his first-inning single snapped an 0-for-16 run. For the season, Garcia is batting just .217 with a career-low .699 OPS through 62 games.