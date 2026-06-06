Phillies' Adolis Garcia: Goes yard again Friday

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-6 win over the White Sox.

The veteran outfielder has had a tough time adjusting to his new surroundings after spending the prior six seasons with the Rangers, but Garcia may be getting comfortable as a Phillie. He's gone yard in back-to-back games as part of a modest four-game hit streak to begin June, boosting his batting average back above .200 after he ended May in a 2-for-35 funk. On the year, Garcia's slashing .202/.279/.333 with six homers, three steals, 18 RBI and 20 runs in 62 contests.