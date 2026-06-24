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Phillies' Adolis Garcia: Lat surgery completed

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Phillies announced that Garcia underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn right lat, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Garcia will face a 6-to-8-month recovery from surgery, which will keep him out for the remainder of the season but give him a good chance at being cleared ahead of spring training in 2027. The 33-year-old is set to become a free agent this winter after he slashed .195/.270/.329 with seven home runs, three stolen bases, 21 RBI and 21 runs over 67 games during his lone season with Philadelphia.

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