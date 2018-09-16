Jurado (3-5) allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three across four innings, but still earned the win Saturday against the Padres.

Jurado came out of the bullpen as the Rangers primary pitcher after Alex Claudio opened the game. Although all three of his earned runs came on a homer by Eric Hosmer, Jurado was working out of jams throughout this appearance, allowing multiple runners on base in all but one inning. He now has a 7.01 ERA and 1.69 WHIP across 43.2 innings.