Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Earns first win of season
Colon (1-0) picked up the win Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out two across seven innings.
Despite his shiny 2.87 ERA, which includes three quality starts in four outings, this was Colon's first victory of the season. He retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced Saturday before a solo shot from Kevin Pillar in the fifth inning put the Blue Jays on the board. Toronto added a run in each of the next two innings -- on a sacrifice grounder and another solo shot -- but six runs through six innings from the Rangers' offense secured the 44-year-old his first winning decision in a Texas uniform. While Colon hasn't formally secured a rotation spot, he should continue to see at least semi-regular starts so long as he's pitching at the level he currently is. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which figures to come Friday in a tough matchup against the Red Sox.
