Colon will be removed from the rotation going forward, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

In a lost season for the Rangers, there's little reason to give innings to a 45-year-old when they could go to young pitchers who are part of the team's future. Adrian Sampson, who was five years old when Colon made his MLB debut, will take Colon's spot moving forward. Colon will be available out of the bullpen, but even there, the Rangers would likely prefer to give younger pitchers the opportunities.