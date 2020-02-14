Play

Colon signed with the Acereros de Monclova in Mexico on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year big-league veteran didn't pitch at any level during the 2019 season. At age 46 and with no seasons with an ERA below 5.78 since 2016, his major-league days are almost certainly behind him, though a strong showing in Mexico could theoretically lead to another opportunity.

