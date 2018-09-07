Rangers' Bartolo Colon: No plans to retire
Colon has no plans to retire and hopes to return to the Rangers next season, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Despite Colon's intentions, it's far from guaranteed that th 45-year-old will be able to find work in 2019. He's posted a 5.55 ERA this season after recording a 6.48 ERA last year, and he's been worse as the season has gone on, struggling to a 7.04 ERA over his last 17 starts. At this point, the more pressing question for Colon is whether or not he'll remain in the rotation down the stretch, with the Rangers reportedly wanting to give Adrian Sampson a shot to start.
