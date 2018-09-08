Colon may not start Tuesday when his next likely turn in the rotation is due, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Texas manager Jeff Banister is exploring options, including replacing Colon with Adrian Sampson, who was an effective starter for Triple-A Round Rock. Keeping Colon in the rotation makes no sense for multiple reasons: he blocks important development innings for young pitchers; he hasn't been effective since the All-Star break (2-5, 8.12 ERA); and he's earning incentive bonuses of $150,000 for every 10 innings he throws beyond 130 IP.