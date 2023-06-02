The Mets will hold an official retirement ceremony for Colon on August 26 at Citi Field, Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com reports.

Colon last threw a pitch in the majors in 2018 at the age of 45 and last appeared in organized ball in Mexico in 2021, but he's only now officially hanging up his cleats, it appears. The 50-year-old spent parts of 21 seasons in the majors and played for 11 teams, winning 247 games and posting a 4.12 ERA. He was a four-time All-Star and captured the 2005 American League Cy Young award with the Angels.