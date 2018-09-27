Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Intends to pitch in 2019
Colon said he would like to pitch in 2019, Doug Padilla of MLB.com reports.
Colon will pitch in the Dominican League this winter, agreeing to make at least six appearances, at least one in every stadium in the league. That smacks of a retirement tour, but the 45-year-old right-hander insists he wants to come back for a 22nd season. Colon has made just three appearances for the Rangers in September, with two of those three being relief outings after a start Sept. 5, when he allowed five runs in four innings against the Angels. He had been Texas' most consistent starter over the first two months of the season but has a 7.48 ERA since June 1.
