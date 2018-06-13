Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Hammered in Tuesday's loss
Colon (3-4) allowed eight runs on nine hits, including three home runs, and one walk while striking out three over 3.1 innings in Tuesday's 12-5 loss to the Dodgers.
Colon was a nice story for the Rangers early in the season -- remember his duel with Houston's Justin Verlander in April when the 45-year-old was perfect into the eighth inning -- but there's nothing special about his performance as we enter the summer. The 45-year-old right-hander has a 6.11 ERA over his last 10 starts and leads MLB with 19 home runs allowed. He was never expected to be a starter when the Rangers signed him during the offseason, and he was certainly never expected to be second on the staff in innings, but that's state of pitching in the organization. There isn't much at the upper level of the minors, and manager Jeff Banister is mulling a decision to remove Matt Moore from the rotation, so it looks like Colon will make his next start scheduled for Monday in Kansas City.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart