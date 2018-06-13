Colon (3-4) allowed eight runs on nine hits, including three home runs, and one walk while striking out three over 3.1 innings in Tuesday's 12-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Colon was a nice story for the Rangers early in the season -- remember his duel with Houston's Justin Verlander in April when the 45-year-old was perfect into the eighth inning -- but there's nothing special about his performance as we enter the summer. The 45-year-old right-hander has a 6.11 ERA over his last 10 starts and leads MLB with 19 home runs allowed. He was never expected to be a starter when the Rangers signed him during the offseason, and he was certainly never expected to be second on the staff in innings, but that's state of pitching in the organization. There isn't much at the upper level of the minors, and manager Jeff Banister is mulling a decision to remove Matt Moore from the rotation, so it looks like Colon will make his next start scheduled for Monday in Kansas City.