Mann was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Mann has appeared in three games for the Rangers this season, posting five scoreless innings during a brief stay with the team in mid-May. He will rejoin the major-league bullpen in a low-leverage role due to the injury of Chris Martin (hamstring), though it's likely that Mann will be back at Round Rock in the near future.

