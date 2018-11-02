Mann was outrighted from the Rangers' 40-man roster Friday and is expected to choose free agency.

Mann got his first taste of the majors this past year, pitching in seven games for the Rangers as a low-leverage bullpen arm. The 34-year-old left-hander will likely head to the free-agent market in hopes of finding an organization that will give him a chance to make the Opening Day roster in 2019.

