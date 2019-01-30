Mann agreed to a contract earlier in January with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, The Japan Times reports.

A 27th-round pick of Tampa Bay in 2002, Mann endured a 17-year odyssey in the minors, independent ball and the foreign ranks before making his MLB debut with Texas last season. He made seven appearances for the big club, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in those outings. After being outrighted off the 40-man roster following the season, Mann has decided to test his luck overseas rather than settling for a minor-league deal. The odds are against the 34-year-old making it back to the majors again.