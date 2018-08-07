Mann was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old southpaw was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for a much younger lefty, the 26-year-old Zac Curtis, who was claimed off waivers from the Phillies. The veteran reached the big leagues for the first time this season, allowing five runs in 7.1 innings, walking four while striking out just two.

