Martin (0-7) took the loss and a blown save in Saturday's 9-7 defeat against the Angels. He was charged with two runs on a hit and two walks with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

Dennis Santana made a mess of things early in the eighth inning, allowing three of the four batters he faced to reach base. Martin wasn't able to settle things down, uncorking a wild pitch that allowed the tying run to score before giving up a two-run double to Luis Rengifo. In his last six outings, Martin has allowed at least one run five times and multiple runs in three of those appearances. He now has a 4.24 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB in 34 innings this season. He's picked up three saves and four holds, but now has three blown saves, and the southpaw could soon be shuffled out of the closer role if he can't get back on track. Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, manager Chris Woodward was saving Jonathan Hernandez for the ninth inning Saturday, which suggests he could be the next man up for closing duties if Martin loses the job.