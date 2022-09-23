site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brett Martin: Lands on bereavement list
Sep 23, 2022
Martin was placed on the bereavement list Friday.
Players are allowed to spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list, so Martin will be unavailable for the
Rangers' weekend series against the Guardians. Joe Barlow (finger) was reinstated from the injured list to take Martin's place in the bullpen.
