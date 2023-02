Martin (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Rangers on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's a procedural move for the Rangers, as Martin is going to miss at least the first half of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery on his left shoulder late in January. It clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Robbie Grossman after Grossman's one-year deal for $2 million became official.