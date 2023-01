Martin will undergo surgery on his left shoulder next week, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Martin hit the injured list in late September with a left shoulder strain. The fact that he's only now getting surgery nearly four months later suggests the issue may have gotten worse while he attempted to get ready for the upcoming season. An exact timeline for his return has yet to be offered by the Rangers, though the lefty is expected to miss most of the 2023 season.