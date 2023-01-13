Martin (shoulder) and the Rangers agreed on a one-year, $1.275 million contract Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Martin and the team were able to avoid dealing with the arbitration process, coming to an agreement Friday. The left-hander ended the 2022 season on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder injury, and he recently suffered a setback that will affect his availability for most of the 2023 campaign. Martin will require surgery and should be considered out indefinitely until the team releases a recovery timeline.