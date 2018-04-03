Rupp agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old backstop was released by the Phillies after an uninspiring spring showing, as he tallied just seven hits in 37 at-bats (.189 batting average). He does have a bit of power that makes up for his low .234 career batting average, but it's unlikely that he'll get regular playing time in Arlington unless Robinson Chirinos or Juan Centeno incur an injury. Rupp will begin his Rangers' tenure with their Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock.